Metallica to perform at Gershwin Prize ceremony honoring Elton John & Bernie Taupin

Metallica is bringing metal to Capitol Hill.

The "Enter Sandman" rockers are set to perform at the 2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song ceremony, which will honor Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. The show will take place on March 20 and will air April 8 on PBS.

Also on the lineup are Annie Lennox, Garth Brooks, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth and Billy Porter.

You may recall that Elton previously contributed to a cover of "Nothing Else Matters" alongside Miley Cyrus, Yo-Yo Ma, 'Tallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith for the 2021 Metallica Blacklist tribute album.

Metallica is no stranger to the Library of Congress, either. Their album Master of Puppets is among the recordings included in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.