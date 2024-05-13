Metallica notches fourth #1 ﻿'Billboard'﻿ single off ﻿'72 Seasons'﻿ album

Metallica's 72 Seasons has notched four #1 hits.

The album's latest single, "Screaming Suicide," has reached the top of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, following in the footsteps of lead tune "Lux Æterna," "Too Far Gone?" and the title track.

72 Seasons is the first Metallica record to spawn four Mainstream Rock Airplay leaders. Overall, the metal legends now have a total of 14 #1s on the chart, tied for third-most all time with Foo Fighters and Five Finger Death Punch. Shinedown has the most, with 19.

Metallica released 72 Seasons, the follow-up to 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct, in April 2023, and supported it on their international M72 tour. The outing picks up again with a European leg starting May 24, and will return to the U.S. in August.

