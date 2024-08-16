Metallica members join Pantera for "Walk" performance at last-minute club show

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Pantera's last-minute club show at Minneapolis' First Avenue on Thursday featured a surprise appearance by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

The pair took the stage with the reformed metal outfit — now consisting of vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively — for a performance of their signature song, "Walk." You can see footage of the onstage collaboration via Pantera's Instagram Story.

Pantera had announced the First Ave show earlier in the week and was billed as CFH — presumably a reference to the title of their 1990 album, Cowboys from Hell.

The Pantera-Metallica connection will continue as the former opens for the latter's ongoing U.S. M72 tour, which continues Friday at Minneapolis' much larger U.S. Bank Stadium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!