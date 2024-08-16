Metallica members join Pantera for "Walk" performance at last-minute club show

Pantera's last-minute club show at Minneapolis' First Avenue on Thursday featured a surprise appearance by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

The pair took the stage with the reformed metal outfit — now consisting of vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown alongside Black Label Society's Zakk Wylde and Anthrax's Charlie Benante in place of the late Abbott brothers, "Dimebag" Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively — for a performance of their signature song, "Walk." You can see footage of the onstage collaboration via Pantera's Instagram Story.

Pantera had announced the First Ave show earlier in the week and was billed as CFH — presumably a reference to the title of their 1990 album, Cowboys from Hell.

The Pantera-Metallica connection will continue as the former opens for the latter's ongoing U.S. M72 tour, which continues Friday at Minneapolis' much larger U.S. Bank Stadium.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.