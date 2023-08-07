Metallica debuts '﻿72 Seasons'﻿ songs during first shows of M72 tour

Metallica's M72 World Tour finally came to the U.S. with shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Friday, August 4, and Sunday, August 6.

Both concerts featured the live debuts of songs off the new 'Tallica album, 72 Seasons. Night one got the track "Shadows Fall," while night two featured "Too Far Gone?" in the set.

The M72 tour, which first launched in Europe in April, finds Metallica playing two shows featuring completely different set lists in each city.

For the full set lists, visit Metallica.com.

The M72 tour continues with a detour to Canada's Quebec City on August 11 and 13, before returning to the U.S. for shows in Arlington, Texas, on August 18 and 20. The Texas shows will be broadcast live in movie theaters worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.