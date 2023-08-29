Metallica breaks single-show attendance record for SoFi Stadium

By Josh Johnson

Metallica rocked many, many people during their trip to Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

The metal legends have broken SoFi's record for single-show attendance, the venue shared in a Facebook post.

SoFi, which opened in 2020, has a capacity of over 70,000 and is said to be able to expand to over 100,000 for certain events.

Metallica played SoFi on Friday, August 25, and Sunday, August 27, as part of their M72 world tour in support of their new album, 72 Seasons. The outing, which includes two shows in each city featuring completely different set lists, continues Friday, September 1, in Phoenix.

