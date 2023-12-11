Metallica announces finalists in For Whom the Band Tolls! marching band competition

Earlier this year, Metallica announced For Whom the Band Tolls! — a competition for college and high school marching bands. Now, the metal legends have unveiled the contest's finalists.

For the competition, schools across the U.S. submitted videos of their marching bands performing renditions of Metallica songs. A panel of professional judges has selected five finalists in five different categories: Division 1 college, Division 2 and 3 college, and small, medium and large high schools. The Metallica members will pick a winner in each category.

The Division 1 college winner will earn $75,000 in musical instruments and equipment. Metallica will award the Division 2 and 3 college winners with $40,000 in prizing, and $15,000 for the winner of each high school category.

Additionally, you can cast your vote for your favorite college and high school entries. Whichever ensembles get the most votes will win the "fan favorite" prize of $10,000.

For more info, visit MetallicaMarchingBand.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.