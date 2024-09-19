Metallica announces 2025 M72 tour dates

Metallica's M72 tour will be stretching into 2025.

The metal legends have announced another North American leg of their worldwide trek, kicking off April 12 at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas. The outing concludes June 29 in Denver, and will feature a mix of standalone headlining shows and No Repeat Weekends, consisting of two separate concerts in one city featuring completely different set lists.

Depending on the date, openers include the reformed Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Ice Nine Kills and Suicidal Tendencies.

Tickets to the headlining and No Repeat Weekends go on sale Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Metallica's fan club will have access to a presale beginning Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Metallica.com.

Metallica will also be playing two nights at the 2025 Sonic Temple festival, taking place May 8-11 in Columbus, Ohio. The bill also includes Alice in Chains and Rob Zombie, with more artists to be announced.

The M72 tour launched in 2023 in support of Metallica's latest album, 72 Seasons.

