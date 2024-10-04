Metallica announces $100K donation toward Hurricane Helene relief

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has announced a donation of $100,000 in support of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Through their All Within My Hands charity foundation, the metal legends are sending $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, which is providing hot meals to those in need, and $50,000 to Team Rubicon, which is helping to clear debris.

"Hurricane Helene made landfall on Thursday, September 26, and has since hit several communities across a 500-mile stretch, leaving in its wake a path of destruction throughout Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee," Metallica says. "It is now the third-deadliest storm to hit the US this century, with over 215 lives lost and hundreds of people still unaccounted for. It is an unmitigated tragedy. Historic water levels and widespread flooding across the Appalachians have left hundreds of roads inaccessible, hindering rescue efforts."

For more info, visit AllWithinMyHands.org.

