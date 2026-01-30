Metallica announces collegiate winners of marching band competition

By Josh Johnson

Metallica has announced the collegiate winners for the latest edition of the metal legends' annual marching band competition.

The grand prize Division 1-winning school was the University of South Carolina, which was awarded with $50,000 in prizing, including instruments and equipment. Additionally, the Gamecocks marching band will have the opportunity to record a Metallica track as well as the theme song for a future EA Sports College Football video game.

The Division 1 second and third place winners were Virginia Tech and University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign, respectively.

California's Riverside City College won first place in the Division 2/3 category, followed by Virginia's Bridgewater College in second and Indiana Wesleyan University in third.

The University of Illinois at Urbana - Champaign also won the fan-favorite prize, which was determined by public vote.

