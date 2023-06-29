Members of MCR, No Doubt & Tony Hawk contribute to Liquid Death's new '﻿Greatest Hates﻿' album

In 2020, the water company Liquid Death — which you may know from its cans designed with a heavy metal font — released a pair of albums under the title Greatest Hates, featuring songs created from real, mean comments people have left on the internet. Now, we finally have Greatest Hates Volume III.

The record, which is available via digital outlets and on vinyl, features contributions from My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal and skateboarding icon Tony Hawk, as well as Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar.

"It wasn't until I lent my vocals to 'Worst Name for a Water Company' that I realized my true potential as a singer," says Hawk. "I am now ready to boldly step into my next career thanks to the foresight of Liquid Death. Rick Rubin better be ready."

Previous Greatest Hates contributors include members of Rise Against, Alkaline Trio and Anti-Flag.

Liquid Death also made headlines in April when it teamed up with Blink-182's Travis Barker to release an enema kit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.