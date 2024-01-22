Melvins' Buzz Osborne & Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn announce summer tour

King Buzzo aka Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne and Trevor Dunn of Mr. Bungle are going on tour together.

The acoustic trek, dubbed the King Dunn tour, begins August 1 in Pioneertown, California, and wraps up September 26 in Phoenix.

"I've been waiting a LONG time to do an acoustic tour with Trevor," Osborne says. "He's a fantastic player, and has the ability to make his bass sound like an oil tanker crashing into a coral reef."

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit the record label site Ipecac.com.

