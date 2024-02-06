Melvins announce new album, 'Tarantula Heart'

Melvins have announced a new album, Tarantula Heart.

The follow-up to 2022's Bad Moon Rising arrives April 19. Much of the record includes dual drum parts played by Dale Crover and Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga.

"The way we approached Tarantula Heart was different than any other Melvins' album," says frontman Buzz Osborne. "I had Dale and Roy Mayorga come in and play along with [bassist] Steven [McDonald] and I to some riffs, then I took those sessions and figured out what parts would work and wrote new music to fit. This isn't a studio approach we've ever taken. Usually we have the songs written BEFORE we start recording!"

"When the rest of the band heard these songs I'd created from the sessions, they were blown away," Osborne continues. "These were fully developed new songs that they’d never heard before that had seemingly appeared out of thin air. Presto!"

You can listen to the first single from Tarantula Heart, "Working the Ditch," now via digital outlets.

Melvins will be playing shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan in March. Osborne, meanwhile, is launching a U.S. tour alongside Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

