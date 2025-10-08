Mellon Collie and the Infinite Smoothie: The Smashing Pumpkins launch signature drink with Erewhon

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)

While pumpkin spice may be the flavor of fall, The Smashing Pumpkins are introducing their own drink.

Billy Corgan and company are teaming up with the Los Angeles-based upscale grocery chain Erewhon to launch a signature smoothie called OG Goth.

According to a press release, the OG Goth ingredients are MALK Organic Almond Milk, GT's Alive Cola, Cocoyo Cacao, Eidon Ionic Minerals Liquid Electrolytes, organic coconut water, Erewhon Chocolate Ganache, organic black sesame butter, organic peanut butter, organic banana, organic avocado, organic dates, organic chia, organic maple, organic blue spirulina, organic chlorella, organic cacao powder, organic lucuma, organic beet juice and organic lion's mane.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which supports those affected by concussions. Corgan, who owns the NWA wrestling league, is a member of the Concussion Legacy Foundation's national advisory board.

You can pick up an OG Goth smoothie at any Erewhon location now through Nov. 8. It costs a fitting $19.79.

