Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro shares behind-the-scenes video of Marty Friedman reunion at Wacken festival

Queensryche: The Digital Noise Alliance Tour - Nashville, TN Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the band's reunion with Marty Friedman at the Wacken Open Air festival earlier in August.

The nine-minute video, posted to Loureiro's YouTube channel, features clips of Megadeth rehearsing with Friedman backstage, as well as a few snippets from their actual performance.

Friedman, who played guitar with Megadeth from 1990 to 2000, joined Dave Mustaine and company at Wacken to perform four songs, including "Symphony of Destruction."

Wacken marked the second reunion between Megadeth and Friedman in 2023, following their February performance in Japan.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!