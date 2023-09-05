Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro drops off upcoming tour to be with family

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro won't be joining the band on the road for their upcoming tour so that he can spend time with his family.

In a statement posted to Megadeth's Facebook, Loureiro writes, "I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth."

He continues, "I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'"

The tour begins Wednesday, September 6, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will fill in for Loureiro.

