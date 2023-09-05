Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro drops off upcoming tour to be with family

"Metal Day 2023" At Lokerse Feesten Festival Elsie Roymans/Getty Images (Elsie Roymans/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro won't be joining the band on the road for their upcoming tour so that he can spend time with his family.

In a statement posted to Megadeth's Facebook, Loureiro writes, "I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth."

He continues, "I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'"

The tour begins Wednesday, September 6, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari will fill in for Loureiro.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!