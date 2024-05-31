Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren plays Paramore's "Misery Business" after hearing it for first time

The business of misery has a new employee.

Let's take it from the top: Megadeth's Dirk Verbeuren is featured in a new video from the YouTube channel Drumeo, which tasks drummers with performing alongside songs that they don't know. For Verbeuren, they chose Paramore's breakout hit "Misery Business," which he had never heard before.

After listening to the song only once with the drums taken out, Verbeuren delivered his "Misery Business" cover in just one take.

"Great drumming, man, great song," Verbeuren said after hearing "Misery Business" with Zac Farro's original drums. "I love his style."

Verbeuren previously starred in a Drumeo video in which he played along to The Killers' "Mr. Brightside" after hearing it for the first time, so he's really getting a crash course in 2000s alternative music.

