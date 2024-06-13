Megadeth's Dave Mustaine announces guitar strap & strings collection with Gibson

Gibson

By Josh Johnson

Dave Mustaine is adding accessories to his partnership with Gibson.

After releasing several signature guitars with the Megadeth frontman, Gibson has announced a Mustaine-branded strap and strings collection.

The strap, which was created specifically for Mustaine's signature guitars, costs $79, while a pack of strings goes for $15.

For more info, visit Gibson.com.

Mustaine and Megadeth will be hitting the road on a U.S. tour in August. Mudvayne and All That Remains will also be on the bill.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

