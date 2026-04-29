Megadeth shares official live video of 'Ride the Lightning' cover

Megadeth has released an official live video for their cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning."

The performance, which is available to watch on YouTube, was recorded in Bogota, Colombia, where Dave Mustaine and company played "Ride the Lighting" live for the first time during a concert Sunday.

The original "Ride the Lightning" credits Mustaine as a cowriter since it uses riffs that he'd written during his time in Metallica prior to being let go from the band in 1983. Mustaine recorded it on his own over 40 years later for Megadeth's self-titled farewell album, which was released in January.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning,' a song I co-wrote with [Metallica members] James [Hetfield], Lars [Ulrich], and Cliff [Burton], was to pay my respects to where my career first started," Mustaine said.

The Bogota show was part of Megadeth's ongoing farewell tour, which is expected to last for multiple years. The outing includes North American dates with Iron Maiden, kicking off in August.

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