Megadeth releases new song 'I Don't Care' off upcoming farewell album

Megadeth has released a new song called "I Don't Care" off the band's upcoming self-titled farewell album.

The punky track is accompanied by a video featuring footage of skateboarders cut with frontman Dave Mustaine giving the middle finger to the camera.

"How many times have you wanted to say this to someone? I know you want to!" Mustaine says of "I Don't Care." "Deep down inside, if we had the balls, we would tell more people, 'I don't care' more often."

You can watch the "I Don't Care" video on YouTube.

Megadeth the album is due out Jan. 23, 2026. It also includes the previously released single "Tipping Point," as well as a cover of "Ride the Lightning" by Mustaine's old band, Metallica.

In addition to releasing their final album, Megadeth is launching a farewell tour, which Mustaine says could last "three to five years." So far, dates include a 2026 U.S. tour with Iron Maiden.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.