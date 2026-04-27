Megadeth performs 'Ride the Lightning' cover live for first time at Bogota concert

Megadeth performed their cover of Metallica's "Ride the Lightning" for the first time ever during their show in Bogota, Colombia, on Sunday.

The original "Ride the Lightning" credits Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine as a cowriter since it uses riffs that he'd written during his time in Metallica prior to being let go from the band in 1983. Mustaine finally recorded it on his own over 40 years later for Megadeth's self-titled farewell album, which was released in January.

"As I come full circle on the career of a lifetime, the decision to include 'Ride the Lightning,' a song I co-wrote with [Metallica members] James [Hetfield], Lars [Ulrich], and Cliff [Burton], was to pay my respects to where my career first started," Mustaine said.

The Bogota show was part of Megadeth's ongoing farewell tour, which is expected to last for multiple years. The outing includes North American dates with Iron Maiden, kicking off in August.

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