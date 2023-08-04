Megadeth joined by Marty Friedman during Wacken Open Air performance

Marty Friedman Japan Heritage Special Live Jun Sato/WireImage (Jun Sato/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth and Marty Friedman have reunited for another performance.

The guitarist, who played with Dave Mustaine and company from 1990 to 2000, rejoined the thrash metallers during their set at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival on Friday, August 4. According to Setlist.fm, Friedman jammed with Megadeth on the songs "Symphony of Destruction," "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due," "Tornado of Souls" and "Trust."

Prior to the set, Mustaine shared a throwback photo of him and Friedman alongside the caption, "We have a special surprise for you. You're not going to want to miss it!"

Friedman played alongside Megadeth for the first time in 23 years in February during a show in Japan, where he's long lived.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

