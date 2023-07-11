Megadeth announces East Coast headlining run

UMe

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth has announced a quick North American headlining tour.

The four-date East Coast run will hit Grantville, Pennsylvania, on September 15; Mashantucket, Connecticut, on September 16; and Atlantic City, New Jersey, on September 17, before wrapping up in Canada September 21 in Windsor, Ontario.

Reunited hardcore outfit Biohazard will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14. For all ticket info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth will be touring in continued support of their 2022 album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!

