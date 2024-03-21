Megadeth announces livestreams for upcoming Argentina shows

By Josh Johnson

Megadeth has announced livestreams for the band's upcoming shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

You can watch the performances via the streaming platform Veeps on April 13 and April 14. For more info, visit Veeps.com/megadeth.

In 2023, Megadeth livestreamed a concert from Tokyo, during which former guitarist Marty Friedman performed with the thrash outfit onstage for the first time in over 20 years.

Megadeth's Argentina shows are part of their spring South American tour. They'll launch a tour of Europe in June.

