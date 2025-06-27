Megadeth announces 40th anniversary ﻿'Killing Is My Business﻿' vinyl box set

Megadeth has announced a vinyl box set celebrating the 40th anniversary of the band's 1985 debut album, Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good!

The limited-edition package, due out Oct. 17, includes the original record on a metallic gold LP, a hand-signed lithograph and various memorabilia, such as a patch, flag, coin and "metal laser-engraved business card."

Only 350 box sets will be made and cost $350 each. Preorders are open now.

If you miss out or don't want to spent that kind of money, the metallic gold LP will also be available as a standalone release on Oct. 17.

Killing Is My Business... established Megadeth as a name in the growing thrash metal scene of the '80s alongside Metallica, from which frontman Dave Mustaine was fired in 1983. Megadeth is now considered one of the Big Four thrash bands, along with Metallica, Anthrax and Slayer.

The most recent Megadeth album, their 16th, is 2022's The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!

