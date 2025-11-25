Megadeth announces 2026 Canadian tour

Dave Mustaine from Megadeth performs on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 28, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Megadeth's farewell tour will include a trip up north.

Dave Mustaine and company have announced a tour of Canada for 2026, kicking off Feb. 15 in Victoria, British Columbia. The bill will also include fellow "Big Four" thrash band Anthrax, plus thrash veterans Exodus.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth announced in August that they'd be hanging it up after a final album and tour. Said album, which is self-titled, is due out on Jan. 23, while the tour will "easily" last three to five years, Mustaine told Kerrang!

Megadeth's upcoming touring plans also include North American dates with Iron Maiden kicking off in August.

