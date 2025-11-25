Megadeth announces 2026 Canadian tour

Tons of Rock Festival 2025 Dave Mustaine from Megadeth performs on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 28, 2025 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Megadeth's farewell tour will include a trip up north.

Dave Mustaine and company have announced a tour of Canada for 2026, kicking off Feb. 15 in Victoria, British Columbia. The bill will also include fellow "Big Four" thrash band Anthrax, plus thrash veterans Exodus.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Megadeth.com.

Megadeth announced in August that they'd be hanging it up after a final album and tour. Said album, which is self-titled, is due out on Jan. 23, while the tour will "easily" last three to five years, Mustaine told Kerrang!

Megadeth's upcoming touring plans also include North American dates with Iron Maiden kicking off in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!