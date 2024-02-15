Meg White, Joan Jett, Liz Phair featured in Rock Hall's upcoming 'Revolutionary Women In Music' exhibit

Artists including Meg White, Joan Jett and Liz Phair will be featured in an upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit titled Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center.

The display will also showcase artifacts and items related to Beyoncé, Siouxsie Sioux, Pink, Queen Latifah, Ani DeFranco, Sleater-Kinney, Christina Aguilera, Natalie Merchant and Suzanne Vega.

"As the saying goes, well-behaved women rarely make history — and revolutionary women have often used music and lyrics to take action, convey truth, and call for change," says Shelby Morrison, the Rock Hall's VP of curatorial operations. "For generations, women have fought against socially constructed gender norms to obtain equal social, political, and economic freedoms, and this exhibit, which has been decades in the making, will tell this story in a way that has never been done before."

Revolutionary Women in Music: Left of Center will open March 8 at the Rock Hall's Cleveland museum. On March 7, the Rock Hall will introduce the exhibit with an event featuring Garbage's Shirley Manson, Jane Wiedlin of The Go-Go's and Lisa Loeb.

For more info, visit RockHall.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.