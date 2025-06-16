MCR, Turnstile chart in top 10 on '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Reprise Records
By Josh Johnson

Albums by My Chemical Romance and Turnstile appear in the top 10 on the latest Billboard 200 chart.

MCR's 2004 effort Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge lands at #6 following its deluxe reissue. It earned 44,000 equivalent album units, 37,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Three Cheers originally peaked at #28 on the Billboard 200 following its initial release. The reissue now makes Three Cheers the second-highest charting MCR album, behind only 2006's The Black Parade, which reached #2.

Meanwhile, Turnstile's NEVER ENOUGH gives the hardcore outfit their first top-10 album, debuting at #9 with 38,000 units, 27,500 of which were traditional album sales.

NEVER ENOUGH is the much-anticipated follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album, GLOW ON. It was accompanied by a visual album that premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

