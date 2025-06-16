MCR, Turnstile chart in top 10 on '﻿Billboard﻿' 200

Albums by My Chemical Romance and Turnstile appear in the top 10 on the latest Billboard 200 chart.

MCR's 2004 effort Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge lands at #6 following its deluxe reissue. It earned 44,000 equivalent album units, 37,000 of which were traditional album sales.

Three Cheers originally peaked at #28 on the Billboard 200 following its initial release. The reissue now makes Three Cheers the second-highest charting MCR album, behind only 2006's The Black Parade, which reached #2.

Meanwhile, Turnstile's NEVER ENOUGH gives the hardcore outfit their first top-10 album, debuting at #9 with 38,000 units, 27,500 of which were traditional album sales.

NEVER ENOUGH is the much-anticipated follow-up to Turnstile's 2021 breakout album, GLOW ON. It was accompanied by a visual album that premiered at New York City's Tribeca Festival.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.