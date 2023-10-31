Maynard James Keenan's Sessanta tour, featuring Puscifer, A Perfect Circle & Primus, has more dates

Maynard James Keenan is giving you even more opportunities to celebrate his 60th birthday in 2024.

The Sessanta tour — featuring Primus and the MJK bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle — has expanded with eight additional dates, running from April 2 in Boston to May 4 in Forest Hills, New York.

"What a glorious notion of combining three bands that all start with the letter 'P' for a tribute to Maynard Keenan's 60th trip around the sun," says Primus frontman Les Claypool. "I've known Maynard for more than three decades and I have to say, I've yet to meet a more creative, ambitious and industrious human being; that is assuming he is actually human."

Tickets to the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Puscifer.com.

If you need even more Maynard James Keenan in your life, you can catch Tool's current fall tour, which wraps November 21 in Toronto.

