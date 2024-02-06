Maynard James Keenan's 50th birthday concert to be released on vinyl

Maynard James Keenan's 50th birthday concert is being released as live album on vinyl.

The 20-track set dubbed Cinquanta will be released on March 22 and is available now to preorder on several different variants.

Cinquanta was recorded in Los Angeles in May 2014 and featured Keenan's bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. Failure was also on the bill and performed several songs with Keenan.

Now a decade later, Keenan will launch the Sessanta tour in April to celebrate his 60th birthday. That lineup will include Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus.

