Maynard James Keenan announces opening of new winemaking complex

Maynard James Keenan is taking his love for wine to the next level.

The Tool frontman, who's long operated a winery where he lives in Arizona, has announced the launch of a new winemaking complex, set to open October 6 in Cottonwood, Arizona.

According to a press release, the facility boasts "a new winery and cellar, tasting room, restaurant, and food production greenhouse, gelateria, set amidst a vineyard in the heart of historic Old Town Cottonwood."

"In the many years I've been working towards this moment, one of the things I discovered when it comes to bridging the hurdle of exposing people to Arizona wine is context," Keenan says. "So by putting a place like this in the middle of Cottonwood with five acres of vines, to winery facilities with a full greenhouse, and a full kitchen, all the context becomes visible, and you kind of break down the barriers of whatever preconceptions you have of Arizona wine."

Keenan's enthusiasm for wine is well documented, and he even appeared in a 2021 Good Morning America segment to talk about Arizona's wine scene.

In related Tool news, guitarist Adam Jones has unveiled the latest installment in his ongoing Les Paul Custom Art Collection series in collaboration with Epiphone, which features recreations of his Silverburst Les Paul with unique artwork by one of five handpicked artists.

The new piece, titled "Sensation," features the work of painter Korin Faught, who's also married to Jones. You can check it out now via Epiphone.com.

Tool will launch a U.S. headlining tour in October.

