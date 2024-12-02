Maynard James Keenan announces ﻿'The Great in Between'﻿ jiujitsu documentary

Maynard James Keenan has announced a new documentary exploring one of his many nonmusical interests.

The film is titled The Great in Between and is about the Tool/A Perfect Circle/Puscifer's love of Brazilian jiujitsu. It was filmed during a series of seminars Keenan hosted at his Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio in Cottonwood, Arizona.

"You can do this," Keenan says of practicing jiujitsu. "We've got your back. Not literally. But we can also teach you how to get us off your back. See what I did there?"

The Great in Between premieres Dec. 13 on Keenan's PusciferTV.com site. You can watch its trailer streaming now on YouTube.

Verde Valley made headlines in the spring when Mike Tyson started training there ahead of his fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The match finally took place in November, with Paul winning by unanimous decision.

Keenan, meanwhile, is also gearing up for a busy 2025, which includes another leg of his Sessanta tour with APC and Puscifer, as well as Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival in the Dominican Republic.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.