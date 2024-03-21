Maynard James Keenan announces 'Sessanta E.P.P.P.' featuring new APC, Puscifer & Primus songs

Maynard James Keenan has announced a new EP ahead of his upcoming 60th birthday Sessanta tour.

The three-track set, dubbed the Sessanta E.P.P.P., will feature one new song from each of the three Sessanta tour bands: A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus. Keenan, who sings in APC and Puscifer, co-wrote each track.

The Sessanta E.P.P.P. will be released March 29 digitally and on vinyl via SessantaLive.com. An exclusive signed vinyl variant will be available at the Sessanta shows, which kick off April 2 in Boston.

Here's the Sessanta E.P.P.P. track list:

"Kindred" -- A Perfect Circle

"No Angel" -- Puscifer

"Pablo's Hippos" -- Primus

