Maynard James Keenan announces additional Sessanta tour dates

Maynard James Keenan has announced additional dates for the upcoming Sessanta tour celebrating his 60th birthday.

The newly added shows run from April 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, to April 13 in The Woodlands, Texas. Those join the previously announced dates, which span from April 16 in Phoenix to April 26 at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"Although I am slowly going deaf with all the rock song touring, and the aging and what not, the thunderous cacophony of whining and crying from the places we aren't playing Sessanta was heard loud and clear," Keenan says. "But instead of being a grumpy old fart and calling you all a Waahhhmnulance, we decided to book a few more shows."

The Sessanta bill includes Primus and MJK bands Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. It's a sequel to the 2014 Cinquanta event, which celebrated Keenan's 50th birthday.

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Puscifer.com.

Meanwhile, Keenan's other band Tool is currently on a U.S. tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.