Matt Cameron contributes to new "4th of July" recording for 'Superunknown' tribute album

Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron contributes to a new recording of the band's song "4th of July," which is spearheaded by the metal project Marc Urselli's SteppenDoom.

The cover was recorded for an upcoming tribute album to Soundgarden's 1994 album, Superunknown, dubbed Superunknown Redux.

"When [record label] Magnetic Eye invited me to do '4th of July', I jumped at the opportunity to do a sludgy and weird rendition," Urselli says. "I immediately thought about inviting Matt Cameron to play drums on it. Matt graciously agreed to participate and this clearly is a major honor."

The Redux recording of "4th of July" also features Alain Johannes, who previously worked on the late Chris Cornell's Euphoria Mourning solo album and toured with the Them Crooked Vultures supergroup.

Superunknown Redux will be released July 14.

