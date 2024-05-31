Mastodon's Brann Dailor hints at new music: "Something like that"

Tons of Rock Festival 2022 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Is there new Mastodon music in the works?

In answering a question posed in the comments of an Instagram post, drummer Brann Dailor teases, "Something like that," along with a winking emoji.

The post features video of Dailor's latest drum setup and paint job.

Mastodon's most recent album is 2021's Hushed and Grim, which includes the singles "Teardrinker" and "Peace and Tranquility."

Mastodon will launch a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Leviathan, in July. The bill also includes Lamb of God and Slayer's Kerry King.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!