Mastodon's Brann Dailor announces new album with Arcadea side project

Mastodon drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor has announced a new album with his synth-driven side project, Arcadea.

The record is called The Exodus of Gravity and is due out Aug. 22. It's the sophomore follow-up to the self-titled debut Arcadea album, which was released in 2017.

"There's something really hopeful and uplifting about it from a musical aesthetic," Dailor says. "The object was to get a little more dancey and a little more fun."

"As much as we liked how proggy the last Arcadea album was, it reminded me of what I already do in Mastodon," he continues. "We wanted to explore the idea of doing something different. So, I wanted to really concentrate on groove and dance and embracing the electronic aspect of it."

The lead single off The Exodus of Gravity, titled "Fuzzy Planet," is out now. You can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

Mastodon's most recent album is 2021's Hushed and Grim. They've been working on new music following the departure of founding guitarist Brent Hinds in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.