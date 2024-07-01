Mastodon's Brann Dailor plays a caveman in wacky commercial for signature snare drum

Tons of Rock Festival 2022 Per Ole Hagen/Redferns (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Mastodon's Brann Dailor returns to the time of the mastodon in a commercial for his signature snare drum with the company Tama Drums.

The ad features Dailor playing a caveman doing his best to practice his primitive drumming skills using bones and tree stumps. Suddenly, an alien appears and gifts prehistoric Dailor with the Tama "Brann's Bronze" snare, along with a message from the future from Mastodon bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders.

You can watch the commercial streaming on YouTube and learn more about the signature Dailor snare at Tama.com.

Mastodon is launching a U.S. tour with Lamb of God July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas. The two bands will be performing their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, in full to celebrate their 20th anniversaries.

