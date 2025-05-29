Mastodon, TV on the Radio, Pavement headlining 2025 Levitation festival

Mastodon In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

If you're looking for a mix of metal and alternative, you may want to make your way to Austin.

The Texas capital's Levitation festival has announced its 2025 lineup, which is headlined by Mastodon, TV on the Radio and Pavement.

Levitation 2025 takes place Sept. 26-28. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Levitation.fm.

Mastodon is currently on tour with Coheed and Cambria, while TV on the Radio is playing festivals, headlining dates and shows with LCD Soundsystem throughout the summer and fall. Pavement doesn't have any other dates on their live schedule, but you can see them on the big screen in their newly premiered Pavements movie.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!