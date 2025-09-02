Mastodon members attend Atlanta march in honor of Brent Hinds

Brent Hinds performs during the VII Mexico Metal Fest at Parque Fundidora on November 10, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Mastodon members Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher attended a march in the band's hometown of Atlanta Sunday in honor of their late former bandmate, Brent Hinds.

Footage of the event was captured by video director Video Rahim, who worked with Mastodon on their "Asleep in the Deep" video.

"It was a beautiful start to a day filled with music, laughter, tears, and memories that will stay with us forever," Rahim shares in an Instagram post.

Hinds died on Aug. 20 in a motorcycle accident. He was 51.

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon along with Dailor, Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders. The lineup of Hinds, Dailor, Kelliher and Sanders remained constant and unchanged until Hinds' departure from the band in March.

