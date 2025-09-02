Mastodon members attend Atlanta march in honor of Brent Hinds

VII Mexico Metal Fest Brent Hinds performs during the VII Mexico Metal Fest at Parque Fundidora on November 10, 2023 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images) (Medios y Media/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mastodon members Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher attended a march in the band's hometown of Atlanta Sunday in honor of their late former bandmate, Brent Hinds.

Footage of the event was captured by video director Video Rahim, who worked with Mastodon on their "Asleep in the Deep" video.

"It was a beautiful start to a day filled with music, laughter, tears, and memories that will stay with us forever," Rahim shares in an Instagram post.

Hinds died on Aug. 20 in a motorcycle accident. He was 51.

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon along with Dailor, Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders. The lineup of Hinds, Dailor, Kelliher and Sanders remained constant and unchanged until Hinds' departure from the band in March.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!