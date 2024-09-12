Mastodon & Lamb of God unleash the "Floods of Triton" with new collaborative song

After touring together, Mastodon and Lamb of God have reunited in the studio.

As previously teased, the two bands have released a collaborative song called "Floods of Triton." It follows the conclusion of their joint Ashes of Leviathan tour, during which Mastodon and Lamb of God played their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, in full in celebration of their 20th anniversaries.

"While 'Floods Of Triton' echoes the innovation and raw energy of these albums, it also speaks to their persistent hunger for creativity and evolution and marks the first step in Mastodon's next chapter," a press release says.

You can listen to "Floods of Triton" now via digital outlets.

Mastodon's most recent album is 2021's Hushed and Grim, while Lamb of God's is 2022's Omens.

