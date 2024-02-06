Mastodon & Lamb of God confirm co-headlining Ashes of Leviathan tour

Mastodon and Lamb of God have confirmed their co-headlining Ashes of Leviathan tour.

As previously teased, the joint outing will feature the two metal bands performing their respective 2004 albums, Leviathan and Ashes of the Wake, in full in honor of their 20th anniversaries. It'll run from July 19 in Grand Prairie, Texas, to August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska.

The bill will also include Slayer guitarist Kerry King, who just announced the details of his debut solo album, as well as Malevolence and Unearth on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time. You can also try to grab presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 6, at noon ET.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AshesofLeviathan.com.

