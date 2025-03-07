Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds leaves band

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds is no longer in the band.

In a Facebook post Friday, the "Blood and Thunder" metallers announce, "After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways."

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," the post reads.

The band adds, "We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

Hinds cofounded Mastodon alongside drummer Brann Dailor, guitarist Bill Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders. The group briefly featured lead vocalist Eric Saner for a time in 2000, but since then, the lineup of Hinds, Dailor, Kelliher and Sanders has remained constant and unchanged, and has played together on every Mastodon album.

Mastodon has been working on a new album to follow their latest effort, 2021's Hushed and Grim. Their 2025 live plans include playing the Tool Live in the Sand destination festival beginning Friday, a tour with Coheed and Cambria launching in May and playing the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July.

