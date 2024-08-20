Mastodon announces 15th anniversary ﻿'Crack the Skye﻿' reissue

Mastodon has announced a reissue of their 2009 album, Crack the Skye, in honor of its 15th anniversary.

The deluxe package is due out Oct. 4. It includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside instrumental versions of each song, plus a Blu-ray featuring a making-of documentary, animations inspired by the record and a project titled Crack the Skye (The Movie).

Crack the Skye marked Mastodon's fourth album and spawned the single "Oblivion." The title pays tribute to drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor's late sister, Skye.

Mastodon is currently on tour while celebrating the milestone anniversary of another album, 2004's Leviathan, by playing it in full. The outing concludes Aug. 31, the same day Leviathan officially turns 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.