Mastodon announces new album, ﻿'Marrow Deep﻿'; hear Josh Homme collaboration now

Mastodon has announced a new album called Marrow Deep.

The ninth studio effort from the Atlanta metallers is due out Aug. 28. It's the follow-up to 2021's Hushed and Grim.

Marrow Deep also marks Mastodon's first without guitarist and founding member Brent Hinds, who parted ways with the band in March 2025. Hinds died just five months later in August 2025 in a motorcycle accident.

Mastodon has since recruited new guitarist Nick Johnston.

"[Guitarist] Bill [Kelliher], [drummer/vocalist] Brann [Dailor], and myself are thrilled that we still have the opportunity to do this, and we've got other members who are just over the moon to be in the band with us," says bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders in a statement. "That's a magical feeling that makes us keep wanting to go to band practice. It's reminiscent of the very beginning of our band, where all members are hungry, we're united, and excited to get to work. And we're thrilled to have the opportunity to do this record."

Marrow Deep includes the previously released song "Your Ghost Again," which pays tribute to Hinds. A second track, called "Snakes for Dinner," is out now, and features Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.

Mastodon will launch a U.S. tour in support of Marrow Deep in September.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.