Master of Emotes: Metallica announces collaboration with ﻿'Fortnite'

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Metallica is coming to Fortnite in a big way.

The metal legends have announced a collaboration with the popular online video game, including a virtual concert dubbed Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. taking place at various times on June 22 and June 23.

Additionally, Fortnite will feature a number of Metallica-themed gameplay modes starting Thursday, including the Battle Stage, described as a competitive rhythm music game. The 'Tallica members are also being turned into virtual Legos as part of the Lego Fortnite mode.

For more info, visit Fortnite.com.

