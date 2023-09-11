The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala shares statement following Danny Masterson sentencing

The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala, whose wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, is one of several women who've accused Danny Masterson of sexual assault, has shared a statement following the That '70s Show actor's sentencing for two counts of forcible rape.

"This is an appreciation post for the people who helped put Danny Masterson away for rape," Cedric wrote in an Instagram post, adding that the sentencing made for a "heavy day."

"Thank you for being as fearless as my wife and her sister survivors," the post continues. "Thank you for never wavering in your pursuit of justice."

Cedric and Chrissie also accused the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson belongs, of covering up the allegations against him and of intimidation tactics, including poisoning their family dog.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Thursday, September 7.

