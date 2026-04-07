The Mars Volta announces US headlining shows

The Mars Volta performs at Shaky Knees at Central Park on May 06, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The Mars Volta has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows.

The trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Ventura, California, and will wrap up Sept. 18 in Jacksonville, Florida. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMarsVoltaOfficial.com.

The Mars Volta's upcoming live plans also include a date opening for My Chemical Romance and a set at the 2026 Louder than Life festival.

The most recent Mars Volta album is 2025's Lucro sucio; Los ojos del vacio, which they performed in full during their headlining shows and dates opening for Deftones in 2025.

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