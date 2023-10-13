Mark Tremonti sings "The Christmas Song" for upcoming holiday album

Alter Bridge and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti has released his version of "The Christmas Song" for his upcoming holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old.

You can listen to Tremonti's rendition of the tune, which is the one that opens with "Chestnuts roasting on an open fire," alongside a yule log video streaming now on YouTube.

Christmas Classics New & Old, which follows Tremonti's 2022 Frank Sinatra covers compilation, will be released October 27. Along with a number of yuletide standards, the album also includes an original holiday tune called "Christmas Morning."

Meanwhile, Tremonti is gearing up for Creed's reunion shows on the Summer of '99 concert cruises, which will set sail April 2024. The performances will mark Creed's first live concerts in over 10 years.

