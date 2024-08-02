Marilyn Manson releases first new song following abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson has released a new song for the first time since he's been accused of abuse by his ex Evan Rachel Wood and other women.

The track is called "As Sick as the Secrets Within." It finds the shock rocker singing, "There is a trick to get

out of your skin/ You're only as sick as the secrets within."

"'As Sick As The Secrets Within' is a personal look into my life & I'm proud to be able to share my art and vision with you," Manson says.

The song is out now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

Manson, born Brian Warner, was accused by Wood of having "horrifically abused [her] for years" in February 2021. Warner was then dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, which had released his most recent album, 2020's WE ARE CHAOS.

"As Sick as the Secrets Within" is the first Manson single released on the label Nuclear Blast, which announced that it had signed him in May.

Following Wood's initial statement, several more women came forward with allegations against Warner, including his former assistant Ashley Walters, actor Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, all of whom filed legal action. Walters' suit was dismissed but has since been appealed, while Bianco's was settled. Smithline recanted her allegations.

Warner has denied the allegations and sued Wood for defamation in 2022.

The first Manson tour since the allegations were made launches Friday in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Warner will be opening for Five Finger Death Punch and playing select headlining dates.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.﻿﻿

