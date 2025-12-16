Marilyn Manson announces 2026 US tour dates

Marilyn Manson performs in concert during Rocklahoma on August 29, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Marilyn Manson has announced a run of U.S. tour dates for 2026.

The headlining dates span from April 23 in Highland, California, to May 15 in Nashville. Presales begin Tuesday at noon local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MarilynManson.com.

Manson will be touring in continued support of his 2024 album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, which marked his first since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021. Manson denied the allegations, and the Los Angeles district attorney announced in January that he will not be charged following a four-year investigation.

